2019 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
705-814-0002
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-814-0002
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000. Only 866 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , OCEAN BLUE METALLIC, GVWR: TBA (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Black Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Jeep Wrangler!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2