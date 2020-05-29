Menu
$34,767

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-814-0002

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-814-0002

$34,767

+ taxes & licensing

  • 866KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5164841
  • Stock #: P1092A
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG4KW627476
Exterior Colour
Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000. Only 866 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , OCEAN BLUE METALLIC, GVWR: TBA (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Black Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Our 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2019, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Jeep Wrangler!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

