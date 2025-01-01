Menu
The 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo brings a sharper edge to the everyday sedan. With its turbocharged power, sleek styling, and a cabin stacked with premium touches, it gives drivers something a little more exciting than the usual commuter car. FEATURES: FWD, Leather upholstery, Heated seats, Ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon audio system, Navigation system, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Backup camera, Keyless entry with push-button start, radar cruise control, Clean carfax!

94,907 KM

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

Used
94,907KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGW4L2XKG288239

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25491A
  • Mileage 94,907 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Kia Optima SX Turbo brings a sharper edge to the everyday sedan. With its turbocharged power, sleek styling, and a cabin stacked with premium touches, it gives drivers something a little more exciting than the usual commuter car. FEATURES: FWD, Leather upholstery, Heated seats, Ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon audio system, Navigation system, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Backup camera, Keyless entry with push-button start, radar cruise control, Clean carfax!



Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

