2019 Kia Sorento

66,215 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX 7 PASS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. CARPLAY. B/T.

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX 7 PASS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. CARPLAY. B/T.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10268064
  Stock #: 230506
  VIN: 5XYPHDA55KG492918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 230506
  • Mileage 66,215 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED EX V6 AWD !! 7 PASS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. CARPLAY. B/T. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. A/C. KEYLESS-ENTRY. ALLOYS. CRUISE CONTROL. VERY CLEAN !! DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

