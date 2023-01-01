Menu
7 PASS. LEATHER. WOODTRIM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. 17 ALLOYS. AWD. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. DONT MISS THIS!!!

2019 Kia Sorento

85,779 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA31KG529266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,779 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASS. LEATHER. WOODTRIM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. 17" ALLOYS. AWD. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. CRUISE. DON'T MISS THIS!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2019 Kia Sorento