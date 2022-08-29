Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

90,161 KM

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

SX

SX

Location

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

90,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22179A
  • Mileage 90,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Kia Sorento SXAWD, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.Reviews:* Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin thats flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca3.3L DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

