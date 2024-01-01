Menu
Check out this rare opportunity. This is a 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT with only 39,261km in Eternal Blue. Features includes, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Radar Cruise Control, and much more. This Mazda CX-3 GT was purchased and serviced at North Bay Mazda exclusively.

39,300 KM

GT NAVIGATION - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - HEADS UP DISPLAY - AWD

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

VIN JM1DKFD72K1438098

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,300 KM

Check out this rare opportunity. This is a 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT with only 39,261km in Eternal Blue. Features includes, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Radar Cruise Control, and much more.
This Mazda CX-3 GT was purchased and serviced at North Bay Mazda exclusively.



Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

705-476-7600

