Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, MYCAR POWERBUY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, MYCAR POWERBUY

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 5287712
  2. 5287712
  3. 5287712
  4. 5287712
  5. 5287712
  6. 5287712
  7. 5287712
  8. 5287712
  9. 5287712
  10. 5287712
  11. 5287712
  12. 5287712
  13. 5287712
  14. 5287712
  15. 5287712
  16. 5287712
  17. 5287712
  18. 5287712
  19. 5287712
  20. 5287712
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,200KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5287712
  • Stock #: 200060
  • VIN: JM1DKFC7XK0414333
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUTO CONTROLS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUTO WIPERS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 16" ALLIOYS!!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 23,100 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Li...
 60,100 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 97,200 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory