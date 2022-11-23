2019 Mazda CX-3

$24,625 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 1 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9354754

9354754 Stock #: 152313A

152313A VIN: JM1DKFC70K0447681

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,194 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.