Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS-Comfort AWD! With ample power from Mazdas renown 2.5L in-line 4 cylinder, it will get you where you need to go efficiently. Features include Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering, Leatherette Upholstery, LED Fog lights, and much more! Call North Bay Mazda to arrange for a test drive on this Mazda today at 705-476-7600! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Mazda CX-5

127,923 KM

Details Description Features

$23,366

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS CLEAN CARFAX - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - POWER LIFTGATE - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS CLEAN CARFAX - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - POWER LIFTGATE - AWD

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 11536530
  2. 11536530
  3. 11536530
  4. 11536530
  5. 11536530
  6. 11536530
  7. 11536530
  8. 11536530
  9. 11536530
  10. 11536530
  11. 11536530
  12. 11536530
  13. 11536530
  14. 11536530
  15. 11536530
  16. 11536530
  17. 11536530
  18. 11536530
  19. 11536530
  20. 11536530
  21. 11536530
  22. 11536530
  23. 11536530
  24. 11536530
  25. 11536530
  26. 11536530
  27. 11536530
  28. 11536530
  29. 11536530
  30. 11536530
Contact Seller

$23,366

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM5K1593022

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7452
  • Mileage 127,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS-Comfort AWD! With ample power from Mazda's renown 2.5L in-line 4 cylinder, it will get you where you need to go efficiently. Features include Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering, Leatherette Upholstery, LED Fog lights, and much more! Call North Bay Mazda to arrange for a test drive on this Mazda today at 705-476-7600!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2021 Kia K5 EX LOW KMS -- WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY -- HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL -- TUXMAT FLOORS for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Kia K5 EX LOW KMS -- WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY -- HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL -- TUXMAT FLOORS 48,752 KM $28,612 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL -- LEATHER SEATS -- AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL -- LEATHER SEATS -- AWD 121,117 KM $24,863 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix LOW KMS! - CRUISE CONTROL - CERTIFIED for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix LOW KMS! - CRUISE CONTROL - CERTIFIED 79,541 KM $15,372 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,366

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5