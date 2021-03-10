2019 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
+ taxes & licensing
Maintained at your very own North Bay Mazda! Only one previous owner and clean CarFax! Vehicle has Manufacturer UNLIMITED KM Comprehensive Warranty remaining until May 2022! GT Trim is equipped with: Automatic Headlights with Auto High Beam Function, Alloy Rims, Fog Lights, Leather, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Heated/Venitlated Front Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Active Driving Display, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Full suit of safety technology, Proximity Key with Push Button Start and so much more! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Power Steering, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Brake Assist, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, ABS, Floor Mats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Headlights, Seat Memory, Power Door Locks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Lane Keeping Assist, Climate Control, Requires Subscription, Remote Trunk Release, Sun/Moonroof, Power Liftgate, HD Radio, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Windows, Premium Sound System, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, MP3 Player, Rear Head Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Tires - Front Performance, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Driver Air Bag, Power Mirror(s), Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Power Driver Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Defrost, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Temporary Spare Tire, Auxiliary Audio Input, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Heated Rear Seat(s), Universal Garage Door Opener, Tires - Rear Performance, Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Start, Front Head Air Bag, Multi-Zone A/C, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cross-Traffic Alert, Passenger Air Bag, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Mirrors, Stability Control, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Power Passenger Seat, LED Headlights*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
