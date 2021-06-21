Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

25,412 KM

Details Description Features

$31,616

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,616

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - Bose Speakers - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - Bose Speakers - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 7482492
  2. 7482492
  3. 7482492
  4. 7482492
  5. 7482492
  6. 7482492
  7. 7482492
  8. 7482492
  9. 7482492
  10. 7482492
  11. 7482492
  12. 7482492
  13. 7482492
  14. 7482492
  15. 7482492
  16. 7482492
  17. 7482492
  18. 7482492
  19. 7482492
  20. 7482492
  21. 7482492
  22. 7482492
  23. 7482492
  24. 7482492
  25. 7482492
  26. 7482492
  27. 7482492
  28. 7482492
  29. 7482492
Contact Seller

$31,616

+ taxes & licensing

25,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7482492
  • Stock #: U6839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6839
  • Mileage 25,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Headlights, Lane Keeping Assist, Remote Trunk Release, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System, A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cooled Front Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, LED Headlights. Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today!*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Power Steering, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Brake Assist, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, ABS, Floor Mats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Headlights, Seat Memory, Power Door Locks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Lane Keeping Assist, Climate Control, Requires Subscription, Remote Trunk Release, Sun/Moonroof, Power Liftgate, HD Radio, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Windows, Premium Sound System, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, MP3 Player, Rear Head Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Blind Spot Monitor, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Tires - Front Performance, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Driver Air Bag, Power Mirror(s), Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Power Driver Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Defrost, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Temporary Spare Tire, Auxiliary Audio Input, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Heated Rear Seat(s), Universal Garage Door Opener, Tires - Rear Performance, Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Start, Front Head Air Bag, Multi-Zone A/C, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cross-Traffic Alert, Passenger Air Bag, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Mirrors, Stability Control, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Power Passenger Seat, LED Headlights*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2016 Ford Explorer X...
 130,634 KM
$24,868 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta ST ...
 98,874 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 47,605 KM
$15,724 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory