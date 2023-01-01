Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

69,675 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

GT w/Turbo NAV. LEATHER. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. ALLOYS

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

69,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705613
  • Stock #: 230139
  • VIN: JM3KFBDY7K0547618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

UPGRADED 2.5L TURBO!! NAV. LEATHER. MOONROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR SEATS. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

