2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$28,251 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 4 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10151031

10151031 Stock #: U7315

U7315 VIN: JM1BPACLXK1127285

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7315

Mileage 26,403 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.