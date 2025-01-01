2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
Get ready to elevate your daily drive with the 2019 Mazda3 a compact car that perfectly blends sporty performance, modern design, and premium comfort. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, Push-button start, Heated front seats, Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Dual-zone automatic climate control, 8.8 Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview camera, Clean carfax, Low kms and so much more. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

39,263 KM

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12808804

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12808804
  2. 12808804
  3. 12808804
  4. 12808804
  5. 12808804
  6. 12808804
  7. 12808804
  8. 12808804
  9. 12808804
  10. 12808804
  11. 12808804
  12. 12808804
  13. 12808804
  14. 12808804
  15. 12808804
  16. 12808804
  17. 12808804
  18. 12808804
  19. 12808804
  20. 12808804
  21. 12808804
  22. 12808804
  23. 12808804
  24. 12808804
  25. 12808804
  26. 12808804
Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,263KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM6K1122695

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7556
  • Mileage 39,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to elevate your daily drive with the 2019 Mazda3 a compact car that perfectly blends sporty performance, modern design, and premium comfort. FEATURES: AWD, Cloth upholstery, Push-button start, Heated front seats, Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Dual-zone automatic climate control, 8.8" Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview camera, Clean carfax, Low kms and so much more.



Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GX HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY for sale in North Bay, ON
2025 Mazda CX-5 GX HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY 10,457 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX LOW KMS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX LOW KMS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 23,211 KM $27,870 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT LOW KMS - RARE REGULAR CAB - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - CLEAN CARFAX for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT LOW KMS - RARE REGULAR CAB - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - CLEAN CARFAX 23,115 KM $42,319 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2019 Mazda MAZDA3