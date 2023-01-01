Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

89,512 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Black Edition

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082043
  • Stock #: 23141A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC CVT 4WDAt North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 89,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 25,498 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT
 90,592 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Call Dealer

705-495-XXXX

(click to show)

705-495-6487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory