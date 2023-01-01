2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 5 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10082043

10082043 Stock #: 23141A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 89,512 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.