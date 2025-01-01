Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE is a versatile crossover designed to fit your everyday lifestyle. With its compact size and easy handling, its perfect for city driving while still offering the space and comfort you need for weekend getaways. FEATURES: Cloth upholstery with comfortable seating for five, Heated front seats, 7-inch Smartphone Link Display, Bluetooth, Rearview camera. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

188,742 KM

Details Description Features

$14,292

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

HEATED FRONT SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Watch This Vehicle
12956939

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

HEATED FRONT SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12956939
  2. 12956939
  3. 12956939
  4. 12956939
  5. 12956939
  6. 12956939
  7. 12956939
  8. 12956939
  9. 12956939
  10. 12956939
  11. 12956939
  12. 12956939
  13. 12956939
  14. 12956939
  15. 12956939
  16. 12956939
  17. 12956939
  18. 12956939
  19. 12956939
  20. 12956939
  21. 12956939
  22. 12956939
  23. 12956939
Contact Seller

$14,292

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,742KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ3AU9KU604723

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7560A
  • Mileage 188,742 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE is a versatile crossover designed to fit your everyday lifestyle. With its compact size and easy handling, its perfect for city driving while still offering the space and comfort you need for weekend getaways. FEATURES: Cloth upholstery with comfortable seating for five, Heated front seats, 7-inch Smartphone Link Display, Bluetooth, Rearview camera.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - CLEAN CARFAX! 67,619 KM $30,031 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Carnival LX HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in North Bay, ON
2024 Kia Carnival LX HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 53,934 KM $42,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX HEATED SEATS/HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX HEATED SEATS/HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - LEATHER UPHOLSTERY 131,540 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,292

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2019 Mitsubishi RVR