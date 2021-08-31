Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

65,371 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SE

SE

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8006499
  • Stock #: 21503A
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU8KU602588

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

