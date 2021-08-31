2019 Nissan Frontier...

- Listing ID: 7922874
- Stock #: 21494A
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV2KN737331
-
Interior Colour
Graphite Steel
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
29,703 KM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: P265/75R16 AT -inc: Mud and snow rated
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Reclining front bucket seats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Seats w/Manual Driver Lumbar
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Wheels: 16 x 7.0 Machined-Finish Alloy -inc: Off-road design
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Manual Lumbar Support
