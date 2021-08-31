2019 Nissan Frontier...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7922874

7922874 Stock #: 21494A

21494A VIN: 1N6AD0EV2KN737331

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Graphite Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 29,703 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: P265/75R16 AT -inc: Mud and snow rated Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Reclining front bucket seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sliding Rear Window Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front Seats w/Manual Driver Lumbar Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Wheels: 16 x 7.0 Machined-Finish Alloy -inc: Off-road design 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Manual Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.