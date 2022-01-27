2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 7 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8152702

8152702 Stock #: 21272A

21272A VIN: 3N1CP5CU1KL546965

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21272A

Mileage 54,730 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.