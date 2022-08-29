$24,672+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$24,672
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9267685
- Stock #: 22656A
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL533303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22656A
- Mileage 41,500 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.*This Nissan Kicks Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
