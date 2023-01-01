Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

55,434 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904571
  • Stock #: 230218
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW347078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,434 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED SL !! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

