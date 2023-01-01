$27,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2019 Nissan Qashqai
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
55,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9904571
- Stock #: 230218
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW347078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,434 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED SL !! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. A/C. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2