Clean Carfax! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Brown Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Bose Sound, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Navigation, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Dropping Seats, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start. Why Youll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash, contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario.

2019 Nissan Rogue

68,395 KM

$29,690

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - Bose Sound - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - 360 Camera

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - Bose Sound - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - 360 Camera

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$29,690

+ taxes & licensing

68,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6KC759004

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Brown Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Bose Sound, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Navigation, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Dropping Seats, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash, contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

$29,690

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2019 Nissan Rogue