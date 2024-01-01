Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 NISSAN ROGUE Spacious - Clean CarFax Dealer Serviced - Brand New Brakes & Tires! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth interior, Black-out Headliner, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Nissan Rogue

64,811 KM

Details Description Features

$23,097

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD - Heated Seats - Black-Out Headliner - Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD - Heated Seats - Black-Out Headliner - Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 11138968
  2. 11138968
  3. 11138968
  4. 11138968
  5. 11138968
  6. 11138968
  7. 11138968
  8. 11138968
  9. 11138968
  10. 11138968
  11. 11138968
  12. 11138968
  13. 11138968
  14. 11138968
  15. 11138968
  16. 11138968
  17. 11138968
  18. 11138968
  19. 11138968
  20. 11138968
  21. 11138968
  22. 11138968
  23. 11138968
  24. 11138968
Contact Seller

$23,097

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8KC778802

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 NISSAN ROGUE Spacious - Clean CarFax Dealer Serviced - Brand New Brakes & Tires!
Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth interior, Black-out Headliner, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L HEATED SEATS – FWD – BLUETOOTH – BACKUP CAM for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L HEATED SEATS – FWD – BLUETOOTH – BACKUP CAM 151,429 KM $17,706 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Nav - Power Tailgate for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Nav - Power Tailgate 74,146 KM $28,897 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD - Bose Audio - Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD - Bose Audio - Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation 74,179 KM $35,733 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,097

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue