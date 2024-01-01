Menu
Account
Sign In
2.5L SV AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 Nissan Rogue

112,240 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

2.5L SV AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

2.5L SV AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11553867
  2. 11553867
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,240KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC822049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240679
  • Mileage 112,240 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L SV AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! 60,620 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW 112,240 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.0L LT 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.0L LT 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. ACT NOW!!! 112,618 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue