2019 Nissan Rogue

10 KM

Details

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

SV BRAND NEW MILEAGE, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, ALLOY

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5566467
  • Stock #: 200750
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC818955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 17" ALLOYS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

