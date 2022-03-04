$30,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-476-7600
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV $500 FINANCE INCENTIVE - AWD - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Lane Keep Assist
Location
North Bay Mazda
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8636507
- Stock #: U6994
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC762779
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Push Start.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
