$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C.
64,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9700861
- Stock #: 230071
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC780396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,105 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C. AWESOME FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
