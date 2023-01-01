Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

64,105 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C.

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

64,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9700861
  • Stock #: 230071
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC780396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,105 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEATS. A/C. AWESOME FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

