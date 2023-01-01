$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 7 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10473291

10473291 Stock #: 23123A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 56,737 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Monotone Paint Running Boards/Side Steps TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Power Running Boards Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Wireless Charging Pad Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Rear Ventilated Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Requires Subscription

