Limited, Air Ride Suspension, Navigation, Premium Leather Seats, Cooled Seats! This all-new 2019 Ram 1500 sets the bar high for full-size pickup trucks. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 32,784 kms. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line 1500 Limited brings the best of the best. Heated and cooled seats all around with front bucket seats and rear reclining seats, wireless charging, 4 corner air ride suspension, blind spot monitoring with trailer detection, Limited badge and tailgate styling, and chrome moulding make sure this truck looks good, feels good, and really pulls. Other premium features include navigation, heated and reclining rear seats, remote tailgate release, front and rear parking assist, rain sensing wipers, automatic highbeams, rear wheelhouse liners, pickup box lighting, chrome tow hooks, chrome wheel to wheel side steps, spray in bedliner, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, remote start, Keyless Enter Ã¢n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated wood and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Limited, Air Ride Suspension, Navigation, Premium Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT0KN638892 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
