2019 RAM 1500

39,018 KM

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Sport - Android Auto

Sport - Android Auto

Location

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

39,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6536823
  Stock #: 79397A
  VIN: 1C6SRFTT3KN869499

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 79397A
  Mileage 39,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Performance Styling, Special Badging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start! Beauty meets brawn with this rugged all-new 2019 Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today in North Bay. This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 39,018 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This 1500 Sport is known for its performance styling and hot rod truck feel. Other great features include heated seats and steering wheel, body color bumper, black badging, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, power adjustable pedals, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. This Sport 1500 comes standard with the Uconnect4 infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an 8.4 inch touchscreen. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 7 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Styling, Special Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFTT3KN869499 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
remote start
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Mini Overhead Console
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME BUMPERS
Hemi Badge
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic Transfer Case
Dashboard Storage
220 Amp Alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 3220 kgs (7100 lbs)
UConnect
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Side Windows Trim
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Active Noise Control System
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Chrome Door Panel Insert
1830# Maximum Payload
Performance Styling
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Special Badging
Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
Chrome Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
RamBin Interior Concealed Storage

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

