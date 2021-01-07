Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience remote start Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Mini Overhead Console Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/body-colour surround Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME BUMPERS Hemi Badge Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Electronic Transfer Case Dashboard Storage 220 Amp Alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio GVWR: 3220 kgs (7100 lbs) UConnect Parkview Back-Up Camera 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Instrument Panel Bin Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Black Side Windows Trim Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Electric Power-Assist Steering Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Illuminated Front Cupholder Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 AC Power Outlet Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Active Noise Control System Black Dual Exhaust Tips Chrome Door Panel Insert 1830# Maximum Payload Performance Styling Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Special Badging Chrome Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents RamBin Interior Concealed Storage

