888-711-9598
+ taxes & licensing
Performance Styling, Special Badging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start! Beauty meets brawn with this rugged all-new 2019 Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today in North Bay. This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 39,018 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This 1500 Sport is known for its performance styling and hot rod truck feel. Other great features include heated seats and steering wheel, body color bumper, black badging, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, power adjustable pedals, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. This Sport 1500 comes standard with the Uconnect4 infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an 8.4 inch touchscreen. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 7 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Styling, Special Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFTT3KN869499 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8