2019 RAM 1500

37,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6597421
  Stock #: 79406A
  VIN: 1C6SRFJT9KN745983

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 79406A
  Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats! From tool of the trade to rolling boardroom, this all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup has widespread appeal. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today in North Bay. This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 37,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie has all the luxury you need without breaking the bank. Leather seats, Laramie badging, memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated and cooled front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job the gets. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. Other features include power folding side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, side mirror courtesy lamps, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, aluminum wheels, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, and a 7 inch vehicle information display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN745983 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
Fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
remote start
Block Heater
Mini Overhead Console
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Hemi Badge
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Chrome rear step bumper
Electronic Transfer Case
Dashboard Storage
220 Amp Alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-way adjustable front headrests
GVWR: 3220 kgs (7100 lbs)
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Side Windows Trim
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Mobile hotspot internet access
506w Regular Amplifier
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Streaming Audio
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
8.4 Touchscreen
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
Proximity Keyless Entry
1800# Maximum Payload
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 AC Power Outlets
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
RamBin Interior Concealed Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

