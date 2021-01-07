+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats! From tool of the trade to rolling boardroom, this all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup has widespread appeal. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today in North Bay. This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 37,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie has all the luxury you need without breaking the bank. Leather seats, Laramie badging, memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated and cooled front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job the gets. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. Other features include power folding side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, side mirror courtesy lamps, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, aluminum wheels, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, and a 7 inch vehicle information display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN745983 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
