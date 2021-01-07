Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience remote start Block Heater Mini Overhead Console Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Hemi Badge Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front seatback map pockets Chrome rear step bumper Electronic Transfer Case Dashboard Storage 220 Amp Alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 4-way adjustable front headrests GVWR: 3220 kgs (7100 lbs) Parkview Back-Up Camera 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Black Side Windows Trim Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Mobile hotspot internet access 506w Regular Amplifier Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Power Rear Window w/Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Streaming Audio Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert 8.4 Touchscreen Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Passenger Seat Proximity Keyless Entry 1800# Maximum Payload Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 AC Power Outlets Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material RamBin Interior Concealed Storage

