2019 RAM 1500
Rebel - Heated Seats - Remote Start - $338 B/W
Location
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
68,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8566286
- Stock #: 79465A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN756935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,611 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT2KN756935.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $337.99 with $5400 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $12918 ). See dealer for details.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
