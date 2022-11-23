$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9428499
- Stock #: 22873A
- VIN: 1C6SRFPT5KN572955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 54,595 kms. It's delmonico red pearlcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFPT5KN572955.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8