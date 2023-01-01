2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 5 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10445208

10445208 Stock #: 79462AA

79462AA VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS664938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,507 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.