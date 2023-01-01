Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

50,507 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445208
  • Stock #: 79462AA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS664938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,507 kms. It's blue streak pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This 1500 Classic ST is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FG2KS664938.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2014 Dodge Journey SXT
 211,263 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey G...
 89,407 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 50,507 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory