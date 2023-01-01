$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
50,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10445208
- Stock #: 79462AA
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS664938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,507 kms. It's blue streak pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This 1500 Classic ST is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FG2KS664938.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
