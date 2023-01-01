Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> <b>Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!</b><br><br> <br>Recent Arrival!Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTAll in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT8KS719552 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT8KS719552</a>.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

33,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT8KS719552

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 191NCU
  • Mileage 33,100 KM

Low Mileage, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Recent Arrival!Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTAll in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT8KS719552.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 RAM 1500 Classic