2019 RAM 1500 Classic
5.7L ST 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 20" ALLOYS. BOX LINER. HITCH RECEIVER. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. BIG POWER!!!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

84,452 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Used
84,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT6KG730644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240554
  • Mileage 84,452 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L ST 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 20" ALLOYS. BOX LINER. HITCH RECEIVER. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. BIG POWER!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2019 RAM 1500 Classic