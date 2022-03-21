$CALL+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2019 RAM 2500
Limited - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
62,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 79485A
- VIN: 3C6UR5SL7KG579313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This 2019 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,771 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 2500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 2500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5SL7KG579313.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
