2019 RAM 2500
ProMaster High Roof
26,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9463051
- Stock #: 79509A
- VIN: 3C6TRVDG4KE532635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
With an easy loading floor, great forward visibility, and class-exclusive features, this Ram ProMaster Cargo Van has an edge over its competition. This 2019 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity. While its Best-in-Class turning radius allows you to effortlessly manoeuvre in tight spaces.This low mileage van has just 26,980 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our ProMaster Cargo Van's trim level is 2500 High Roof 159. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Features include air conditioning, power door locks with remote keyless entry, power windows, and AM/FM/MP3 radio with four speakers, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, a Parkview rear camera and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TRVDG4KE532635.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
