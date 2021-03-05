Menu
2019 RAM 3500

10,708 KM

Limited - Sunroof - Low Mileage

2019 RAM 3500

Limited - Sunroof - Low Mileage

10,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, 6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Dual Rear Wheels, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension! To get the job done right the first time, you'll need this Ram 3500 HD. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 10,708 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 3500's trim level is Limited. This Limited is the top trim on the Ram 3500 pushing it into luxury truck territory. On top of the amazing capability, you get navigation, chrome side steps, remote start, premium heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, a unique RAM chrome grille, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Ho Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Dual Rear Wheels, Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension, Deployable Bed Step. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRRL2KG562590 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Dual Rear Wheels
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Auto leveling rear air suspension
Deployable Bed Step
6.7 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel

