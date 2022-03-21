2019 Subaru Impreza ...

$28,916 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 9 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8722604

8722604 Stock #: U7027

U7027 VIN: 4S3GTAC68K3737301

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.