2019 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited FULLY LOADED 3.6R LIMITED !!!! ALLOYS. KEYLESS-ENTRY. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUPS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. REA
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10475775
- Stock #: 230575
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC3K3336179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,318 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED 3.6R LIMITED !!!! ALLOYS. KEYLESS-ENTRY. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUPS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. REAR HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER. NAV. MOON ROOF. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. DON'T MISS THIS !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
