2019 Subaru Outback

73,318 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

866-385-7304

3.6R Limited FULLY LOADED 3.6R LIMITED !!!! ALLOYS. KEYLESS-ENTRY. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUPS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. REA

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

73,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475775
  • Stock #: 230575
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC3K3336179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,318 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED 3.6R LIMITED !!!! ALLOYS. KEYLESS-ENTRY. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUPS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. REAR HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER. NAV. MOON ROOF. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. DON'T MISS THIS !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

