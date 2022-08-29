$46,958+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
4WD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$46,958
- Listing ID: 9267688
- Stock #: UP3479
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8K5662028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota 4Runner delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota 4Runner Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota 4Runner!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
