2019 Toyota 4Runner

46,000 KM

$46,958

+ tax & licensing
$46,958

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

2019 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$46,958

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9267688
  Stock #: UP3479
  VIN: JTEBU5JR8K5662028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3479
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota 4Runner delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota 4Runner Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota 4Runner!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

