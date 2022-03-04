Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

0 KM

Details Description Features

$26,459

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,459

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 8527490
  2. 8527490
Contact Seller

$26,459

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8527490
  • Stock #: UP3261
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX9K1034658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Toyota C-HR delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 17 Steel, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers.*This Toyota C-HR Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shifting, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P215/60R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota C-HR come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2019 Toyota C-HR FWD
 0 KM
$26,459 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 110,410 KM
$30,649 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 55,000 KM
$67,879 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory