2019 Toyota Camry

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,796

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991



Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

51,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6865674
  • Stock #: 21132A
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK4KU012691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21132A
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Toyota Camry delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Toyota Camry Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel.* This Toyota Camry is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Camry today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

