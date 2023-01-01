Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

62,970 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. AUTO-START. PWR GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. AUTO-START. PWR GROUP

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 10268061
  2. 10268061
  3. 10268061
  4. 10268061
  5. 10268061
  6. 10268061
  7. 10268061
  8. 10268061
  9. 10268061
  10. 10268061
  11. 10268061
  12. 10268061
  13. 10268061
  14. 10268061
  15. 10268061
  16. 10268061
  17. 10268061
  18. 10268061
  19. 10268061
  20. 10268061
  21. 10268061
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268061
  • Stock #: 230498
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC154666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,970 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. AUTO-START. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE CONTROL. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 66,215 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 62,970 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 76,223 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory