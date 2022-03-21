Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

21,160 KM

Details Description Features

$23,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,489

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 8706347
  2. 8706347
  3. 8706347
  4. 8706347
  5. 8706347
  6. 8706347
  7. 8706347
  8. 8706347
  9. 8706347
  10. 8706347
  11. 8706347
  12. 8706347
  13. 8706347
  14. 8706347
  15. 8706347
  16. 8706347
  17. 8706347
  18. 8706347
  19. 8706347
  20. 8706347
  21. 8706347
  22. 8706347
  23. 8706347
  24. 8706347
Contact Seller

$23,489

+ taxes & licensing

21,160KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8706347
  • Stock #: UP3319
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC227411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3319
  • Mileage 21,160 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 21,000 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 59,627 KM
$22,867 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 143,458 KM
$42,649 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX Spor...
 92,589 KM
$29,349 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory