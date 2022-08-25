$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Bay Mitsubishi
705-495-6487
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5
705-495-6487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8996695
- Stock #: 23006A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
North Bay Mitsubishi
202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5