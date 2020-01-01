Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

67,865 KM

Details Description Features

$39,844

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,844

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD with Heated Seats, Sunroof and 3rd row seating

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD with Heated Seats, Sunroof and 3rd row seating

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 6262950
  2. 6262950
  3. 6262950
  4. 6262950
  5. 6262950
  6. 6262950
  7. 6262950
  8. 6262950
  9. 6262950
  10. 6262950
  11. 6262950
  12. 6262950
  13. 6262950
  14. 6262950
  15. 6262950
  16. 6262950
  17. 6262950
  18. 6262950
  19. 6262950
  20. 6262950
  21. 6262950
  22. 6262950
  23. 6262950
  24. 6262950
  25. 6262950
  26. 6262950
  27. 6262950
  28. 6262950
Contact Seller

$39,844

+ taxes & licensing

67,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6262950
  • Stock #: u6764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # u6764
  • Mileage 67,865 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Tires - Front All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Air Bag, Power Windows, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Vanity Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Door Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, MP3 Player, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks, Trip Computer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Bench Seat, Back-Up Camera, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Power Mirror(s), CD Player, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Spoiler, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Door Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C, Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, AM/FM Stereo, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Head Air Bag, A/C, Passenger Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Passenger Seat, Rear A/C, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Satellite Radio, Power Driver Seat, Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Seats, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Power Door Locks, Cargo Shade, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Defrost, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Requires Subscription*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 40,406 KM
$26,102 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Juke SV ...
 132,103 KM
$11,710 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 105,780 KM
$10,940 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory