Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

25,821 KM

Details Description Features

$41,287

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,287

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 7222826
  2. 7222826
  3. 7222826
  4. 7222826
  5. 7222826
  6. 7222826
  7. 7222826
  8. 7222826
  9. 7222826
  10. 7222826
  11. 7222826
  12. 7222826
  13. 7222826
  14. 7222826
  15. 7222826
  16. 7222826
  17. 7222826
  18. 7222826
  19. 7222826
Contact Seller

$41,287

+ taxes & licensing

25,821KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7222826
  • Stock #: 21467B
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH8KS564362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 25,821 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents.* This Toyota Highlander Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2016 Buick Enclave A...
 66,000 KM
$26,877 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Titan 4W...
 219,666 KM
$19,676 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 36,164 KM
$28,349 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory