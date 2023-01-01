Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Prius

63,103 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Prius

2019 Toyota Prius

Upgrade Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Prius

Upgrade Auto

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1689261510
  2. 1689261514
  3. 1689261512
  4. 1689261515
  5. 1689261511
  6. 1689261514
  7. 1689261515
  8. 1689261509
  9. 1689261513
  10. 1689261513
  11. 1689261514
  12. 1689261512
  13. 1689261514
  14. 1689261515
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175628
  • VIN: JTDKARFP2K3111004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Prius Prime Plug in! Leather seats, Alloy Wheels, All Power Features. Built in Nav, Heads up Display, Wireless phone charging. Comes with a set of winter tires and rims. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2019 Toyota Prius Up...
 63,103 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 86,295 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma L...
 55,072 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory